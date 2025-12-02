BBC confirm The Traitors return date and there isn’t long to wait
- The popular TV series The Traitors is set to return to screens on New Year's Day, airing on BBC One and iPlayer.
- Claudia Winkleman will host the new series from the Scottish Highlands, featuring 22 new contestants vying for a prize of up to £120,000.
- The BBC has promised an abundance of twists, turns, secrets, epic missions, deception, banishments, and murders in the upcoming episodes.
- The first episode will be broadcast on January 1 at 8pm, followed by the second and third episodes on January 2 and 3 respectively.
- A companion show, The Traitors: Uncloaked, hosted by Ed Gamble, will also return, starting on BBC Two immediately after the main series on January 1.