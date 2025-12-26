Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Traitors hints at big switch-up with cryptic red cloak teaser

  • A Christmas teaser for the upcoming series of The Traitors has been released, hinting at a format switch-up.
  • The clip features a mysterious figure wearing a new red cloak, which differs from the traditional green cloaks worn by traitors.
  • Host Claudia Winkleman appears in the teaser, delivering a festive yet ominous message.
  • The introduction of the red cloak suggests a significant change to the show's established roles or rules.
  • The fourth season of the popular BBC reality show is set to premiere on 1 January.
In full

