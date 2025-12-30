Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

When does The Traitors start? Date, times and how to watch series four of hit BBC show

The Traitors hints at big switch with cryptic red cloak teaser
  • The fourth series of The Traitors will launch on BBC1 and iPlayer on Thursday, 1 January, at 8 pm.
  • Claudia Winkleman returns as host, overseeing a new group of contestants in the Scottish castle vying for a significant cash prize.
  • The initial week's episodes will broadcast on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, before the 12-part series adopts a regular Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday schedule.
  • Most episodes are scheduled for 8pm, although episode three on Saturday, 3 January, will have an earlier start time of 7:45 pm.
  • Comedian Ed Gamble will also return to host the companion podcast, The Traitors: Uncloaked, available on BBC2, iPlayer and BBC Sounds after each main episode.

