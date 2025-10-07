Trump shares opinion of Bad Bunny Super Bowl show
- Donald Trump criticised the decision to have Bad Bunny perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, calling it "absolutely ridiculous" and claiming he had "never heard" of the artist.
- Trump's comments were made during an interview on NewsMax, where host Greg Kelly prompted him by mentioning Bad Bunny's alleged anti-ICE stance and dislike for Trump.
- Despite Trump's claims, Bad Bunny is a globally renowned Puerto Rican singer with billions of streams and millions of followers.
- Other Republican figures, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kristi Noem, have also attacked the booking, with Noem threatening to deploy ICE agents at the event.
- Bad Bunny, who previously voiced concerns about ICE raids at his concerts, has stated his Super Bowl performance is an achievement for all Latinos.