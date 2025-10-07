Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump shares opinion of Bad Bunny Super Bowl show

You have 4 months to learn Spanish: Bad Bunny jokes ahead of his Super Bowl performance
  • Donald Trump criticised the decision to have Bad Bunny perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, calling it "absolutely ridiculous" and claiming he had "never heard" of the artist.
  • Trump's comments were made during an interview on NewsMax, where host Greg Kelly prompted him by mentioning Bad Bunny's alleged anti-ICE stance and dislike for Trump.
  • Despite Trump's claims, Bad Bunny is a globally renowned Puerto Rican singer with billions of streams and millions of followers.
  • Other Republican figures, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kristi Noem, have also attacked the booking, with Noem threatening to deploy ICE agents at the event.
  • Bad Bunny, who previously voiced concerns about ICE raids at his concerts, has stated his Super Bowl performance is an achievement for all Latinos.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in