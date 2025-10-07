Trump lashes out at Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show: ‘Absolutely ridiculous’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bad Bunny playing the Super Bowl halftime show is “absolutely ridiculous”, Donald Trump has said, as he attacked organisers over the decision.

The president claimed he had “never heard” of the the Puerto Rican singer, currently one of the biggest musical artists on the planet with over 107 billion streams on Spotify and 49.5 million followers on Instagram.

In an interview with the president on NewsMax’s Greg Kelly Reports, the eponymous host said to Trump: “The NFL just chose the Bad Bunny rabbit or whatever his name is … This guy, who hates ICE, he doesn’t like you, he accuses everything he doesn’t like of racism.”

He then asked the president if people should consider boycotting the NFL, adding: “This guy does not seem like a unifying entertainer and a lot of folks don’t even know who he is.”

open image in gallery Bad Bunny will headline the coveted Super Bowl halftime show in 2026 ( Getty )

“I never heard of him,” Trump agreed. “I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s like, crazy.

“Then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Bad Bunny’s announcement as the Super Bowl’s halftime performer has been widely heralded as a major milestone in the representation of Latin music on the world stage.

But Trump has joined other administration officials and Republican politicians in attacking the booking.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene this week expressed her concern about the potential for “demonic sexual performances” at the Super Bowl.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny addressed the backlash when he appeared on SNL ( NBC )

And Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has warned she plans to station ICE agents at the football match to catch anyone who is not a "law-abiding American who love[s] this country".

Other right-wing commentators have incorrectly suggested that the triple grammy winner is “not an American artist” despite him being from Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory.

The Trump administration’s threats to station ICE officials around the stadium comes after Bad Bunny told i-D magazine last month he had not included the U.S. on his world tour due to real fears that ICE agents might raid venues he was performing at or station officers outside.

ICE could be outside [concert venues],” he said. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Last weekend, Bad Bunny addressed his February 2026 performance at the Super Bowl on SNL, telling the audience in Spanish: “All Latinos and Latinas across the world, and here in the United States, all the people who have worked to open doors... More than an achievement of mine, it’s an achievement of everyone.”

Then, switching to English, added: “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!”

Outraged Republicans are reportedly now campaigning for Christian rock band Creed to headline the Super Bowl’s coveted halftime slot.