Kimmel compares Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize to a pacifier
- Jimmy Kimmel's monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! was laced with barbed jokes about Donald Trump accepting a Nobel Peace Prize medal from Venezuelan opposition leader María Machado.
- Machado, who received the award for leading the resistance against Nicolas Maduro, presented the medal to Trump after praising his interventions in her country, something Kimmel compared to a baby being given a pacifier.
- Kimmel highlighted that Trump was reportedly furious at not winning the award himself, later passing over Machado when naming Maduro’s successor.
- The talk show host then offered his own Emmy and Soul Train awards to Trump, proposing an exchange for the withdrawal of ICE agents from Minneapolis.
- Kimmel also criticised Trump's suggestion that the United States does not need midterm elections, outlining a hypothetical ”master plan” involving deploying ICE and cancelling elections.