Jimmy Kimmel trolls Trump after taking Nobel Peace Prize medal from the actual winner: ‘It’s like a pacifier’
The talk show host also poked fun at the meagre gift that Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Machado was given by the president in return
Jimmy Kimmel has compared Donald Trump accepting the Nobel Peace Prize medal from its actual winner to a baby being given a pacifier.
Kimmel’s opening monologue on Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! was laced with barbed jokes about Trump accepting the accolade from its 2025 winner, María Machado.
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado handed the medal to Trump Thursday after weeks of praising him for his interventions in her country.
“Rarely does a president yank a Nobel prize off of someone’s neck,” Kimmel jabbed. “He’s back in the Oval Office sucking on it like a pacifier.”
Machado was given the prize for leading the resistance against former Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, whom the U.S. military abducted in the first few days of 2026.
However, Trump later passed over Machado when naming Maduro’s successor because he was reportedly furious at not winning the award himself.
Kimmel blasted the entire affair in his monologue and pointed out that Machado eventually handing over the award still meant that she left without an endorsement.
He did admit, though, that she left with another gift from Trump.
“Machado didn’t leave empty-handed,” Kimmel laughed. “She was seen leaving the White House with a gift bag.
“‘Thanks for the Nobel Prize,’” he continued. “‘Here’s a Make America Great Again mug. We appreciate you stopping by.’”
Continuing to lampoon Trump for his love of praise and awards, Kimmel wheeled several of his own trophies onto the stage and offered them up to Trump.
“Mr. President, I have an offer I think you’re going to find difficult to refuse,” he teased, showing off his 1999 Emmy for Best Game Show Host and his 2015 Soul Train Award for White Person of the Year.
Kimmel said that accepting the award came with a caveat, though, as he gestured to the golden trophies.
“If, and only if, you agree to pull ICE out of Minneapolis and put them back at the borders where they belong, I am prepared to offer you one of the following trophies that I have been honored with over the years,” he said.
Trump’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis seen widespread backlash after a woman was shot to death by an ICE agent on January 7. Renee Good’s killing has sparked a wave of protests in the city and other parts of the country, with local officials demanding that ICE agents withdraw.
“The choice is yours,” Kimmel continued, offering up his trophies. “I will personally deliver any or even all of these to the Oval Office in exchange for leaving the people of Minneapolis alone.”
As Kimmel concluded his monologue, he tore into Trump for suggesting that the United States does not need to have midterm elections this year.
He suggested that the president’s alleged “master plan” begins by calling his opponents “vermin” and the “enemy within,” while claiming they are members of militia groups such as Antifa.
Kimmel claimed that Trump’s next step was deploying ICE agents to cities that have not requested them.
“Step three, when the people inevitably protest being occupied by their own government, you accuse them of starting an insurrection and then step four, you invoke the Insurrection Act, you call out the military, you cancel the elections, and you take charge for good,” Kimmel warned.
