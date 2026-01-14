Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trump administration officials have said that Jonathan Ross — the ICE agent who shot and killed mother-of-three Renee Good in Minnesota — suffered from “internal bleeding” following the fatal incident, according to a new report.

Two unnamed officials informed of Ross’s medical condition told CBS News that he suffered internal bleeding in his torso, an injury later confirmed by the Department of Homeland Security.

Senior administration officials had previously asserted that Ross was injured and lucky to walk away with his life. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem previously said Ross was taken to a hospital and Vice President JD Vance said he “nearly had his life ended.” President Donald Trump had stated: “It is hard to believe he is alive.”

Vance also told reporters at a White House briefing last week that Ross was “a little bit sensitive” because he was dragged by a fleeing suspect during a separate immigration enforcement operation around seven months earlier.

The shooting took place last Wednesday on a residential street in Minneapolis, where ICE had intensified its operations as part of Trump’s immigration crackdown. Bystander footage of the incident shows Ross and other ICE agents approaching Good, 37, in her SUV, which was stopped in the middle of the icy road. Ross positioned himself near the front of the vehicle; Good then drove forward and he fired three shots at her.

open image in gallery The Department of Homeland said that Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot Renee Good in Minneapolis, suffered ‘internal bleeding’ after the incident. Ross is pictured walking away after the fatal shooting ( Screengrab )

Video footage shows Ross walking away after the incident.

Federal authorities labeled Good's actions as "domestic terrorism" and alleged she tried to ram the ICE agent. State and local officials, in contrast, stated that Ross acted recklessly with no genuine threat to his life. Some Democratic lawmakers accused him of murder.

The shooting has triggered anti-ICE protests not only in Minneapolis, but in cities across the nation, leading to tense stand-offs with law enforcement and multiple arrests.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat, called on ICE to “get the f**** out of our city.” Minnesota’s attorney general filed a lawsuit seeking to bar ICE operations in the state, which he described as an unconstitutional “federal invasion.” The Trump administration, however, has pledged to redouble its immigration enforcement efforts, deploying hundreds of additional agents to Minnesota in recent days.

Last week’s fatal shooting is being investigated by the FBI without the assistance of state officials, who said they were blocked from accessing evidence. “It feels now that Minnesota has been taken out of the investigation, it feels very, very difficult that we will get a fair outcome,” Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, said during a press conference last week.

open image in gallery Good was inside her car when an ICE agent fatally shot her in Minneapolis on January 7, 2025 ( Stephen Maturen/Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Good’s former father-in-law has weighed in on her death, saying it's been “really hard” on his family.

Tim Macklin Sr., the father of Good’s ex-husband, told NBC News that Good was “a great person” who was always “gentle” with her six-year-old, Macklin’s grandson.

“I don’t even know what to do. I’m praying every day,” he said. “We just want everybody to pray for that little dude. He’s just a child.”

Macklin said that, while he mourned the loss of life, he believed that Good had indeed hit Ross with her SUV.

“I did see the video, where the agent, you know, he was being hit,” he told the outlet. “When you’re worried about your life, you’ll do things suddenly and without thinking. It’s just bad for everybody. I hate that Renee lost her life. I mean, like I said, I love Renee…It’s just a bad situation.”

open image in gallery Renee Good (pictured) was shot dead in her car by an ICE agent last week in Minneapolis. Her wife defended her actions in a statement, saying, ‘We had whistles. They had guns’ ( Facebook )

Good’s wife, Rebecca Good, issued a statement last week, telling Minnesota Public Radio that her deceased spouse leaves behind a legacy of kindness. She also defended Good’s actions, saying, “We had whistles. They had guns.”

Good’s family has retained attorneys from the same law firm that represented George Floyd’s family, whose murder by a police officer occurred just blocks from where Good was shot, and sparked racial justice protests across the country in 2020.

The firm, Romanucci and Blandin, won a court settlement for Floyd’s family five years ago, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Shortly after Good was killed, the firm issued a statement saying: “Unless this woman was a wanted criminal sought by agents for deportation, this confrontation and loss of life is utterly senseless.”