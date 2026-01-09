Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey was unapologetic to those offended by his expletive comments about ICE agents following the shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

On Wednesday (7 January), after the 37-year-old woman was shot dead, Mr Frey blamed federal agents for sowing chaos in the city and told them to: “Get the f*** out of Minneapolis.”

Appearing on CNN on Thursday (8 January), Mr Frey responded to those who were reportedly offended by his cursing.

“I’m so sorry if I offended their Disney princess ears,” he said, before arguing that the more inflammatory action is killing rather than his swearing.