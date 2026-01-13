Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Podcaster Joe Rogan believes that Americans now see Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as “murderous military people,” calling the shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis “horrific.”

Protests erupted around the country after Jonathan Ross, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement removal officer based in Minnesota, shot and killed Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, while she was behind the wheel of her car.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Trump said the ICE agent killed Good in “self-defense,” claiming Good “ran over” the officer, with both sides contesting what video of the shocking incident actually shows.

“Now ICE are villains, and now people are looking at them like murderous military people that are on the streets of our cities and they're masked up, which is a problem,” Rogan, who endorsed Trump during the 2024 election, said during an interview with Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky released Tuesday.

Paul said he doesn’t think ICE agents need to wear masks to hide their identities when making “most of the regular arrests.”

open image in gallery Podcaster Joe Rogan has said people now see Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as 'murderous military people,' calling the shooting of a motorist in Minneapolis 'horrific' ( Elsa/Getty Images )

“Most people believe that police are necessary…but those same people that believe that, might also believe that once someone is here, they should be able to stay in this country and ICE is operating illegally and we shouldn’t have militarized groups of people roaming the streets, just showing up with masks on and snatching people up,” Rogan continued.

The podcaster then mentioned Good, saying, “It's very ugly to watch someone shoot a U.S. citizen, especially a woman, in the face…It just looked horrific to me. When people say it's justifiable because the car hit him, it seemed like she was turning the car away.”

The Trump administration has continued to defend its immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem telling Fox News on Sunday that the agency would send “hundreds more” federal officers to the city.

Noem said the Department of Homeland Security “surged resources to Minnesota because there are corrupt elected officials at the city-level and at the state-level, [who] allowed fraud to happen, allowed crimes to happen.”

open image in gallery Tensions between ICE and the people of Minneapolis reached a boiling point after a federal agent fatally shot Renee Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen ( Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images )

Minnesota is the center of a massive fraud scandal in which hundreds of millions of dollars were allegedly stolen from welfare programs. Somali Americans, who made up most of the defendants charged so far in the federal fraud schemes, have become a political target for Trump, with him calling the Somali immigrant population in Minnesota “garbage.”

open image in gallery In the aftermath of the shooting, Trump said the ICE agent killed Good in 'self-defense,' claiming Good 'ran over' the officer ( Stephen Maturen/Getty Images )

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, Trump asked, “Do the people of Minnesota really want to live in a community in which there are thousands of already convicted murderers, drug dealers and addicts, rapists, violent released and escaped prisoners, dangerous people from foreign mental institutions and insane asylums, and other deadly criminals too dangerous to even mention.

“All the patriots of ICE want to do is remove them from your neighborhood and send them back to the prisons and mental institutions from where they came, most in foreign Countries who illegally entered the USA though Sleepy Joe Biden’s HORRIBLE Open Border’s Policy.”

Trump then warned, “FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!”