Trump doubles down on defense of ICE shooting but admits: ‘I don’t like that happening’
President Donald Trump said deceased mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good was ‘obviously, a professional agitator’ in Truth Social post reacting to tragedy on streets of Minneapolis
President Donald Trump has doubled down on his response to the fatal shooting of a protester by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday, but admitted that he did not like to see such tragedies unfolding in U.S. cities.
After Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother-of-three, was shot dead behind the wheel of her car on a residential street following a confrontation with federal immigration officers, the president took to social media to blame the victim.
Trump wrote that he had reviewed footage of the incident and concluded: “The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense.”
He went on to express sympathy for the officer involved, commenting: “It is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital.”
That claim was subsequently contradicted by Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, who told CNN that he understood the victim was the only person hurt in the encounter.
Pressed about his reaction in the Oval Office by New York Times reporters who had assembled to interview him, the president maintained that Good was at fault and had “run over” the agent who shot her.
“I want to see nobody get shot,” Trump told the journalists. “I want to see nobody screaming and trying to run over policemen either… That was a vicious situation that took place.”
“She behaved horribly,” he went on to say of the deceased. “And then she ran him over. She didn’t try to run him over. She ran him over… With all of it being said, no, I don’t like that happening,”
Trump then ordered his aide Natalie Harp to bring a laptop over to the Resolute Desk so that the group could rewatch the clip together and observed, once it had finished: “It’s a terrible scene I think it’s horrible to watch. No, I hate to see it.”
Also responding to the shooting on Wednesday was Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who insisted that Good had been “stalking” a group of ICE officers in her Honda Pilot just prior to the shooting and alleged she had attempted to run them over in “an act of domestic terrorism.”
Her comments provoked an angry response from Democrats, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who called her version of events “bulls***” and a “garbage narrative,” while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries branded Noem “a stone-cold liar with zero credibility.”
Illinois Democratic Rep. Robin Kelly has since said she plans to impeach the secretary, calling her “an incompetent leader and a disgrace to our democracy.”
Tom Homan, Trump’s “border czar,” meanwhile, told CBS News anchor Tony Dokoupil that an investigation into the episode should be allowed to “play out” and that it would be “unprofessional” of him to comment without having reviewed the evidence.
He later clarified on X (Twitter) that he had not seen the footage at the time the interview was conducted and added, “The brave men and women of ICE are heroes. Like all Americans, our officers have a right to self defense. Full stop.”
Vice President JD Vance wrote on X that Good’s death was “a tragedy of her own making,” called her a “deranged leftist,” also disputing the video evidence and assuring ICE officers “the entire administration stands behind them.”
On late-night TV, comedian Jimmy Kimmel called the president a “maniac” over his Truth Social post and brandished a T-shirt bearing Frey’s demand that ICE and its agents: “Get the f*** out of Minneapolis.
MS NOW anchor Chris Hayes, appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, said that many Americans watching footage of Good’s shooting would interpret it as “cold-blooded murder,” a word also used by the deceased’s grieving former father-in-law.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks