Jimmy Kimmel compares Trump incident to ‘workplace harassment training video’
- Jimmy Kimmel discussed a viral incident where Donald Trump told a Bloomberg reporter, "Quiet, piggy" aboard Air Force One.
- The remark came as Trump was questioned about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- Kimmel expressed disbelief at Trump's comment, highlighting its extreme nature and joking about its unsuitability even for a workplace harassment training video.
- A White House official defended Trump, claiming the reporter acted "inappropriately" and stating, "if you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take."
- Trump subsequently lashed out at an ABC News reporter over her "attitude" when asked about his family's business and the Epstein files, suggesting the network's license should be revoked.