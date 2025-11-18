Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump raged at an ABC reporter who asked about his family’s business in Saudi Arabia and the Epstein files.

The exchange took place as Trump met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon. This comes after Trump told a female reporter to be “quiet, piggy,” during an exchange on Air Force One last week.

When ABC News White House Correspondent Mary Bruce asked Trump about the Jeffrey Epstein files, he called her a “terrible person and a terrible reporter” and called for her network to lose its license.

“It's not the question that I mind. It's your attitude,” Trump said. “I think you are a terrible reporter. It's the way you ask these questions.”

“I think the license should be taken away from ABC, because your news is so fake and it’s so wrong, and we have a great commissioner, chairman, who should look at that,” Trump added, likely referring to FCC Chair Brendan Carr.

President Donald Trump had a tense exchange with an ABC reporter in the Oval Office while meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud ( AFP via Getty Images )

Earlier, Bruce had asked the president about his family’s business in Saudi Arabia.

“Is it appropriate, Mr. President, for your family to be doing business in Saudi Arabia while you’re president? Is that a conflict of interest?” she asked. “And, your Royal Highness, the U.S. Intelligence concluded that you orchestrated the brutal murder of a journalist, 9/11 families are furious that you are here in the Oval Office.”

“Why should Americans trust you? And the same to you, Mr President,” Bruce continued.

Trump asked Bruce which outlet she was from before responding.

“Fake news. ABC fake news, one of the worst in the business,” he said. “But I’ll answer your question. I have nothing to do with the family business.”

Trump has regularly insulted reporters, dolling out nicknames and calling some “the worst.” For example, the president has regularly referred to ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos as “George Slopadopoulos,” and even used the nickname last month while answering reporters’ questions during a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei.

In another incident on Sunday, Trump labelled a reporter “the worst” who asked a question about Nick Fuentes while he was speaking.

“Will you let me finish my statement?” Trump snapped. “You are the worst. You’re with Bloomberg, right? You are the worst, I don’t even know why they have you.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.