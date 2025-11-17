Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has dismissed concerns surrounding conservative commentator Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with Nick Fuentes, a far-right activist whose antisemitic views have reportedly caused a schism within the Republican Party.

Mr Trump defended Carlson, stating the former Fox News host had "said good things about me over the years". He added that if Carlson chose to interview Mr Fuentes – whose followers advocate for the preservation of America’s white, Christian identity – then "people have to decide".

Mr Trump offered no criticism of either Carlson or Mr Fuentes.

Fuentes appeared to appreciate Trump's sentiment, posting "Thank you Mr. President!" along with video of his interaction with reporters.

Carlson had an amiable sit-down on his podcast last month with Fuentes that touched off a controversy among conservatives. It roiled the Heritage Foundation, where the president of the right-wing think tank defended Carlson for his interview, drawing outrage from staffers.

Heritage President Kevin Roberts later denounced Fuentes' views.

open image in gallery Kanye poses in Swastika chain with Nick Fuentes ( Kanye West )

Trump told reporters as he prepared to fly back to Washington from a weekend in Florida that when it comes to Carlson, "You can't tell him who to interview."

"If he wants to interview Nick Fuentes, I don't know much about him, but if he wants to do it, get the word out," Trump said. "People have to decide."

Trump a few minutes later added, "Meeting people, talking to people for somebody like Tucker — that's what they do. You know, people are controversial."

The president then said: "I'm not controversial, so I like it that way."

It's not the first time Trump has been asked about Fuentes. Three years ago, he hosted Fuentes at a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort, along with the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Trump at the time said he had not previously met Fuentes and "knew nothing about" him.

Fuentes' visit to Trump's estate was condemned by numerous Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who said it was wrong for Trump "to give a white nationalist, an antisemite and Holocaust denier, a seat at the table."

open image in gallery White supremacist Nick Fuentes, ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump said Sunday that he didn't know Fuentes at the time and that he didn't know he was coming with Ye.

Trump's defense of Carlson's interview comes as he has used his second-term administration to crack down on colleges and universities over what his administration claims is a tolerance of antisemitic views during protests over the Israel-Hamas war.

Carlson has been critical of U.S. support for Israel in that war and has come under fire for his own far-right views, including the white-supremacist theory that says whites are being "replaced" by people of color.