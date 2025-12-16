Trump slammed by Whoopi Goldberg over Rob Reiner post: ‘You’re not my president’
- Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were discovered stabbed to death at their Los Angeles home on Sunday.
- The couple's son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with their deaths.
- Donald Trump commented on the deaths, attributing Rob Reiner's demise to 'Trump Derangement Syndrome', noting Reiner was a vocal critic.
- Whoopi Goldberg criticised Donald Trump's remarks on The View, questioning his insensitivity and choice of words.