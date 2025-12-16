Whoopi Goldberg has slammed Donald Trump for his post about the murder of Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle.

On Sunday (14 December), the legendary Hollywood director and his wife were found stabbed to death at their Los Angeles Home. Nick Reiner, the couple’s son, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Reacting to the deaths, the US president said Reiner, a vocal critic of Mr Trump, died due to “the anger he caused others through his massive... affliction with a mind crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome”.

Speaking on The View on Monday (15 December), Ms Goldberg questioned if Mr Trump could “get any lower”. She said, “He talks so much about Charlie Kirk and now suddenly this is what he puts out.”