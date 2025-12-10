David Letterman takes swipe at Donald Trump during Jimmy Kimmel appearance

David Letterman took a dig at Donald Trump during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (9 December).

On Tuesday (9 December), the television host, 78, called the US president a “fool”, adding that he “should expect and examine every bit of ridicule he receives”.

He also praised Kimmel as the “leader of the resistance”, to which Kimmel disagreed, branding himself as “totally ineffective”.

