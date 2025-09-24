Jimmy Kimmel choked back tears as he returned to his live show after a short suspension following comments he made about the death of Charlie Kirk.

Returning to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (23 September), the comedian became emotional as he stressed that he never “intended to make light of the murder of a young man”, with the crowd erupting in applause.

“Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what – it was obviously a deeply disturbed individual” he said.

Kimmel’s show was taken off air by ABC after the host suggested that Kirk’s suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, was part of “MAGA”. It prompted a huge free speech row in the country, with many politicians, media figures and free speech organisations jumping to defend Kimmel.