Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump threatens legal action against ‘pathetic’ Trevor Noah for Epstein joke

Trevor Noah takes sharp jabs at Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump in opening monologue
  • Donald Trump has threatened to sue Trevor Noah following remarks made by the comedian at the 2026 Grammy Awards.
  • Trump's threat came after Noah joked about him wanting Greenland, implying a connection to Jeffrey Epstein.
  • In a Truth Social post, Trump denied ever visiting Epstein Island, calling Noah “poor, pathetic, talentless, dope” and accusing him of making false and defamatory statements.
  • The comedian's comments and Trump's reaction occurred shortly after the release of redacted Jeffrey Epstein files, in which Trump's name was mentioned on several occasions.
  • While acknowledging he knew Epstein in the 1980s and 1990s, Trump has consistently denied any inappropriate involvement with the financier.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in