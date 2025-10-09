Victoria Beckham opens up on ‘incredibly unhealthy’ eating disorder
- Victoria Beckham has disclosed her past struggles with an eating disorder in her new Netflix documentary.
- The fashion designer and former Spice Girl confessed to controlling her weight in an "incredibly unhealthy way".
- She explained that she sought control over her body and clothing as a response to feeling a lack of control over her portrayal in the media.
- Beckham admitted she was never honest with her parents about her eating disorder, noting that lying is common with the condition.
