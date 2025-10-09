Victoria Beckham opens up about her struggles with an eating disorder in her new Netflix documentary.

The fashion designer speaks candidly about how she controlled her weight in “an incredibly unhealthy way”.

The Spice Girl said: “I had no control over what was being written about me, pictures that were being taken and I wanted to control it.

“I could control it with my clothing and I could control my weight, and I was controlling it in an incredibly unhealthy way.”

She added: “When you have an eating disorder, you become very good at lying, I was never honest with it about my parents.”

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040.