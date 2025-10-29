Victoria Beckham says she’s a ‘girl’s girl’ amid rumoured Nicola Peltz feud
- Victoria Beckham said on Andy Cohen’s radio show that she is a “girl’s girl” and would only fall out with a woman if they were an “a******”.
- She explained that her love for women is a key reason for her involvement in fashion and beauty.
- These remarks come amid an alleged feud between Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, reportedly stemming from a wedding dress incident in 2022.
- Further indications of the alleged rift include the Beckhams' absence from Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal.
- Brooklyn was also absent from his father's recent 50th birthday celebrations.