Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Who are Village People and why are they performing at the World Cup draw?

Donald Trump dances to YMCA with Village People at Washington DC victory rally
  • The highly anticipated draw for next year's expanded football World Cup is taking place in Washington DC.
  • Supermodel Heidi Klum, comedian Kevin Hart, and actor Danny Ramirez host the event at the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts.
  • Musical performances are confirmed from Andrea Bocelli, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and Village People, a favourite of President Trump’s, also scheduled to perform.
  • The Village People are an American pop group known for their stand-out costumes and catchy lyrics.
  • The event will be broadcast live on FIFA’s official website and BBC Two from 5pm on Friday, offering a first glimpse into the expanded global football spectacle.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in