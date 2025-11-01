Heidi Klum reveals painstaking preparation for 2025 Halloween costume

Heidi Klum has given a behind-the-scenes look at the painstaking makeup process behind the Medusa costume she wore to her 2025 annual Halloween party on Friday (31 October).

Posting glimpses of her preparation throughout the day, one clip showed at least two tables and a trolley full of various tools and products needed to bring the outfit to life.

As well as lifelike human-sized fang dentures, the supermodel’s transformation included lizard-eye contact lenses, which left tears streaming down her face as they were inserted by a make-up artist.

Klum has been considered the “Queen of Halloween” for planning every costume and star-studded Halloween party well in advance, sometimes spending up to a year working on her outfits.