When is The Traitors final?
- The finale of BBC's The Traitors is scheduled for Friday 23rd January, airing at the slightly later time of 8:30 pm.
- The final episode will run for 75 minutes, an increase from its usual 60-minute slot, and will be followed by a 45-minute episode of the spin-off show, The Traitors: Uncloaked.
- The series concludes with a final mission to build the prize pot, which can reach a maximum of £120,000.
- Players will participate in a last round table to banish one more person, revealing their roles as Faithful or Traitor.
- The game culminates at a fire pit where remaining contestants vote to either end the game or banish another player, with Faithfuls splitting the prize or a lone Traitor taking it all.