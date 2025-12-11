All of the exotic locations featured in Celebrity Race Across the World
- Celebrity Race Across the World features famous personalities competing in a challenging adventure across Central America.
- Teams began their 5,900km, five-week journey from Isla Mujeres, Mexico, all aiming to reach the finish line in Colombia.
- Checkpoints so far include El Zonte, El Salvador and Flores, Peten, Guatemala
- Participants include broadcaster Anita Rani with her father Bal, actor Dylan Llewellyn with his mother Jackie, DJ Tyler West and Molly Rainford, and siblings Roman and Harleymoon Kemp.
- Contestants must travel with a limited budget and resources, making strategic decisions on transport, routes, and accommodation through various checkpoints.