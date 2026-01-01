Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Where is The Traitors filmed in Scotland?

  • The Traitors is returning for a new series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, following the success of its celebrity edition.
  • The new series features 22 contestants competing for a prize of up to £120,000, with filming taking place at Ardross Castle in Scotland.
  • Ardross Castle serves as the dramatic backdrop for both the UK and US adaptations of The Traitors, hosting the show's missions and banishments.
  • The castle has a rich history, having been developed in the Gothic Scottish Baronial style in the 19th century after being purchased by Sir Alexander Matheson in 1845.
  • Despite the on-screen action, contestants on "The Traitors" do not stay overnight at Ardross Castle, instead they lodge at a hotel near Inverness airport.
