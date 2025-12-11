Pair crowned Celebrity Race Across the World winners after beating rivals by just two minutes
- TV presenter Roman Kemp and his sister Harleymoon Kemp won Celebrity Race Across The World.
- They finished just two minutes ahead of runners-up Tyler West and Molly Rainford.
- Broadcaster Anita Rani and her father Bal secured third place, arriving six hours later.
- The winning pair completed a 5,900km journey across Central America, relying on local transport and limited budgets.
- Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn and his mother Jackie withdrew from the race earlier due to budget constraints.