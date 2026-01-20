Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Band left struggling financially after touring UK and Europe

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson complains about Brexit’s impact on musicians
  • Doom-punk band Witch Fever are facing severe financial difficulties despite completing a two-month arena tour across the UK and Europe supporting Volbeat.
  • The Manchester-formed band stated their profits from the tour are currently inaccessible, being held up in withholding taxes across various European countries.
  • Singer Amy Hope Walpole highlighted the challenge of securing temporary employment between tours, as employers are reluctant to hire them due to their upcoming touring commitments.
  • The band's predicament reflects broader issues within the music industry, including low average musician incomes and the increased costs and complexities of touring in Europe post-Brexit.
  • Industry bodies and ministers have acknowledged that Brexit has made European touring 'not economically viable' for many UK artists, leading to a significant decrease in earnings for a third of music creators.
