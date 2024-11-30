Brexit makes touring Europe ‘simply not viable’ for musicians, minister admits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Brexit has made touring in Europe “simply not economically viable” for many artists, a minister has admitted, in a damning assessment of the impact leaving the EU is having on musicians.

Creative industries minister Chris Bryant said the government “fully recognises the scale of challenges facing professionals wishing to tour in Europe”.

“Many have concluded it is simply not economically viable or logistically possible to tour in Europe,” he added.

His comments are the most stark assesment of Brexit’s impact on the music industry by a member of Sir Keir Starmer’s top team, and comes as the prime minister is seeking to rebuild ties with Brussels in a post-Brexit “reset”.

open image in gallery Musicians have long warned of the impact of Brexit on the industry ( AFP/Getty )

The admission came after a parliamentary question by SNP MP Stephen Gethins, who asked what the impact was of leaving the EU on touring artists.

Mr Gethins told The Independent: “For years we have known that a disastrous Brexit deal is damaging our important music industry. It makes music and promotion of our artists much harder and in particular difficult for new and emerging talent.

“This is an astonishing admission from the government that the Brexit deal is not sustainable.

“The question is what are they going to do about it. Labour have told us they it will continue to support a hard Tory Brexit and refuse to rejoin the Single Market or Customs Union. We know from the Treasury’s own analysis that this will continue to damage every sector.

open image in gallery Minister Chris Bryant admitted that touring Europe is simply ‘not economically viable’ for many artists ( PA Archive )

“I welcome the admission but unless the government does something about it, Labour now owns this horrific Brexit deal as much as the Tories.”

It comes after a report by UK Music found that almost every artist was suffering from the impact of Brexit, with leading musicians describing life outside the EU as “hell”.

A survey by the industry body showed the number of artists saying Brexit had hit their income rose to 87 per cent in the last 12 months, compared with 82 per cent a year earlier.

And its annual economic report said Brexit has been a “catastrophe” for the sector, with artists still seeing fewer invites to perform in the EU because of the difficulty bringing UK artists to the EU.

The end of EU free movement at the start of 2021 reintroduced costly bureaucracy and paperwork for UK musicians wanting to perform on the continent and vice versa.

open image in gallery UK-based songwriter Victoria Canal said ‘Brexit is hell’ ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f )

Regulations included so-called “cabotage” rules that restrict UK lorries to just three stops while touring, as well as work permits and visas for some countries.

Customs paperwork and “carnets” are also required to transport instruments and equipment – a formality last seen decades ago before the foundation of the bloc.

UK-based songwriter Victoria Canal said: “Brexit is hell. It is expensive logistically, navigating routing and carnets, and it puts pressure on all of us. Whether you are an artist or crew, touring has a deep effect on mental health.”

UK Music said: “A much more ambitious plan is needed to ensure the UK keeps pace with intensifying global competition.”

Labour’s election manifesto promised to “improve trade and investment relations with the EU… to help our touring artists”, after years of chaos since the UK left the EU.

Responding to Mr Gethins, Mr Bryant said: “We are already working collaboratively with the live music sector to address these key issues for our brilliant musicians, artists and their support staff and are engaging with the EU and EU Member States, with a view to improving arrangements for touring across the European continent without seeing a return to free movement. This is a priority for the whole ministerial team, the department and the government.”

But James MacCleary, the Liberal Democrats spokesperson on Europe, said: “Artists and performers are cultural ambassadors, yet the barriers they face touring Europe post-Brexit are stifling creativity and costing livelihoods.

“In 2023, UK music's contribution to the economy hit a record £7.6 billion, proving just how vital this industry is to our nation's prosperity and growth. It's refreshing to hear a minister finally admit that musicians have been let down by this botched Brexit deal.

“We urgently need a better deal to make touring simple and affordable again – no more delays.”