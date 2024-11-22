Starmer ramps up post-Brexit reset with recruitment of EU relations ‘sherpa’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has kicked off the hunt for a “sherpa” to guide his post-Brexit reset with the European Union ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

The prime minister is ramping up his efforts to rebuild ties with Brussels, recruiting a second permanent secretary in the Cabinet Office focused primarily on the UK’s relationship with the EU.

A job advert posted on Friday night says the “high-profile” £200,000-a-year role will lead on the government’s renewed relationship with the bloc.

The successful applicant will face “significant public scrutiny and political attention”, the posting warns.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer is on a mission to build closer ties with Europe ( AP )

The recruitment of an EU sherpa, a senior and personal representative of the PM at international summits and engagements, comes just weeks before Mr Trump’s inauguration.

His re-election poses a significant challenge for Sir Keir, with the incoming administration leaving Britain at a crossroads between closer alignment with the EU or the US.

Stephen Moore, who is advising Mr Trump as he prepares for office, said the UK “has to choose” between the European Union and US economic models.

Sir Keir’s appointment of a new post-Brexit supremo is the latest sign he is serious about rebuilding bridges with Europe after years of fractious relations under the Conservatives.

The primary responsibility of the role is reporting to the PM and EU relations minister Nick Thomas-Symonds on the “EU reset” and international economic issues.

The second permanent secretary will also oversee the development of UK-EU trade, including the renewal of the existing Trade and Co-operation agreement between Britain and Brussels, which will take place next year.

It will mean taking responsibility for questions such as whether Britain will strike a veterinary agreement with the bloc to cut down on red tape for exporters.

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s return to the White House has left Britain at a crossroads, having to opt for closer ties with the EU or a potential free trade deal with the US ( Getty Images )

They will have 100 staff at their disposal, including the cross-governmental EU Relations Secretariat.

James MacCleary, Lib Dem spokesperson for Europe, said it was “vital that we repair our broken relationship with the EU”.

“It’s positive to see that the government are looking to repair our broken relationship with the EU. It is imperative that we strengthen trade links with our European allies,” he added.

The urgency of Sir Keir’s post-Brexit reset was heightened last week when Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey warned of the ongoing economic consequences of Britain ditching Europe.

Speaking at the annual Mansion House dinner in the City of London, Mr Bailey said Brexit has “weighed on” the economy, adding that “we must be alert to and welcome opportunities to rebuild relations while respecting the decision of the British people”.

Last month, Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq warned that 60 per cent of the impact of Brexit is yet to materialise in a damning assessment of Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Reacting to the job posting, Dr Mike Galsworthy, chairman of European Movement UK, said: “Everyone knows that the last government botched negotiations with the EU, leaving lots of missing pieces.

“So it’s good that this government is re-engaging positively.

“However, I hope that this new “sherpa” is actually allowed to get somewhere, rather than being held back in base camp by a government anxious to reset its relationship with its closest trading partner, but also anxious not to be seen to be doing so.”

Naomi Smith, chief executive of the Best for Britain campaign group, said: “Brexit red tape is continuing to hobble British businesses and with only more global economic upheaval on the horizon, securing a better trade deal with our largest market and closest allies has never been more important or urgent.

“It is right that the Government seeks an experienced hand to deliver on this objective and the outcomes that will make the biggest difference like beneficial regulatory alignment and a Youth Mobility Scheme.”