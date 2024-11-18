Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Keir Starmer will come under fresh pressure over Brexit as a petition calling for Britain to rejoin the EU racks up tens of thousands of signatures.

The prime minister will likely see MPs debate the call in the Commons after 35,000 voters signed the petition in just three weeks.

The petition calls for the UK to “apply to join the EU as full members as soon as possible”, which its creator and ardent Remainer Robert McMaster said will “boost the economy, increase global influence, improve collaboration and provide stability and freedom”.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer will come under fresh pressure over Brexit if the petition is debated in parliament ( REUTERS )

The government will respond to the petition after it gained 10,000 signatures, and if it gets 100,000 signatures it will be considered for a debate in parliament.

“I believe that Brexit hasn’t brought any tangible benefit and there is no future prospect of any, that the UK has changed its mind and that this should be recognised,” Mr McMaster added.

Backing the petition, SNP MP Stephen Gethins said Labour and the Conservatives have entered an “omertà around the question of EU membership”.

He told The Independent: “It is so good to see members of the public leading the charge on ensuring that we open up the debate on rejoin.

“Leaving the EU has left us poorer, less secure and taken away opportunities from young people and small businesses alike. Every day we see the damage that is being done, damage that could easily be reversed.

“Brexit continues to have a huge impact on us all and I hope that this Government will follow now by opening up a discussion and debate on our relationship with the EU, rejoining and at the very least membership of the Single Market and Customs Union.”

And Dr Mike Galsworthy, chairman of the European Movement UK, said: “Everyone knows we are in a new era now, and it is time to put aside the conspiracies of silence on the obvious issues leaving the EU has caused for our country. The previous Government would have shut down these conversations.

“The new Government would be very unwise to do so, because as this petition shows, these conversations are already being had by the people of this country. They’re already being had by the media in this country.

“They need to be had in parliament too.”

But Stuart Coster, founder and director of the pro-Brexit Democracy Movement, said remain backers are “having trouble respecting democracy”. He told The Independent: “Millions of voters in July’s general election backed parties that pledged not to hand law-making back to the EU. As with the referendum, it seems some hardline Remainers are still having trouble respecting democracy."

Sir Keir has embarked on a reset of relations with Brussels since becoming PM, after years of acrimony under the Conservatives.

But he has disappointed anti-Brexit campaigners, firmly sticking to red lines including ruling out any return to the single market, customs union or freedom of movement.

open image in gallery The return of Donald Trump has heightened calls for Keir Starmer to bring Britain closer to the EU ( AP )

And, since the re-election of former US president Donald Trump, he has faced growing calls to go further and faster in his reset.

In the last week, Trump’s economic adviser Stephen Moore issued a warning that the UK needed to make a choice between the EU and US and would suffer from tariffs across the Atlantic unless it accepted a trade deal with Trump.

And, speaking as she took over as joint president of European Movement UK, ex-MP Caroline Lucas said: “The prospect of Donald Trump in the White House should focus minds on the importance of being guided by our values, and on urgently rebuilding our relationship with the EU as the best way to ensure economic, security and climate resilience.”

Sir Keir faced questions over his talks with the EU in recent weeks after he refused to embrace Brussels’ priority of creating a new youth visa for under-30s to enable free travel for the age group.