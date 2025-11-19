Strictly star says on-screen ‘hijinks’ resulted in severe mental health issues

He explained that incidents with professional dancer Katya Jones, where she moved his hand from her waist, were part of a "body language experiment" they orchestrated.

Evans was subsequently dropped by the BBC in May after apologising for using "inappropriate language" during the launch of the Strictly tour.

He confessed his behaviour on Strictly was "totally stupid" and resulted in him attempting to take his own life, leading to hospitalisation.

Despite the ordeal, Evans believes the experience has improved his understanding of his mental health and he has since returned to broadcasting with a new internet radio programme.

