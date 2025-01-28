Wynne Evans ‘sacked’ from Strictly tour over inappropriate behaviour allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Opera singer Wynne Evans will reportedly be sacked from the Strictly Come Dancing live tour after he made a crude remark about professional dancer Janette Manrara.

The BBC is expected to announce his departure in a statement later today.

MailOnline reported on (26 January) Sunday that Evans, 53, was caught on film suggesting a group sex session with presenter Janette Manrara and EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick during a photo call for the live tour’s launch. The latter was said to have winced at the remark.

Evans, who rose to fame as the opera star of the GoCompare adverts, issued an apology after reports surfaced about the comments.

He said: “My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise.” Meanwhile, a representative for Manrara said she did not hear the comment.

A spokesperson for the Strictly live tour and BBC Studios: “We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints.

“We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour.”

A source told The Sun: “He’s had repeated warnings about his behaviour and told to reign it in. He’s not been taking it in, in this day and age the BBC have to be seen taking action and safeguard everyone.

open image in gallery The cast of the Strictly Live Tour during the launch show in Birmingham ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

Further reports have suggested that Evans will be taking time off from presenting his BBC Radio Wales show following the crude remarks.

It comes after Evans sparked controversy with a “joke” that saw his professional partner Katya Jones move his hand from her waist during a broadcast of the BBC show.

In another moment, Jones appeared to not want to high-five her celebrity partner, which they called “a running joke”.

open image in gallery Wynne Evans on thr ‘Strictly’ live tour ( PA Media )

The Strictly live tour is running at various UK stadiums throughout January and February, with the celebrity cast of the 2024 series – including Tasha Ghouri, Pete Wicks and JB Gill – as well as a lineup of professional dancers including Amy Dowden.

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

More to follow...