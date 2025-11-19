Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Country star sought help for ‘toxic relationship with booze’

  • Country star Zach Bryan has revealed he sought help for his "toxic relationship with booze" after experiencing "perpetual discontent" and using alcohol to cope.
  • The 29-year-old shared that a motorcycle trip prompted him to realise he needed assistance, attributing his struggles to his military service, sudden fame, and personal crises.
  • Bryan admitted to suffering from "earth-shattering panic attacks" and feeling a "consistent black hole" that he tried to fill with alcohol.
  • He has since found a therapist and has abstained from alcohol for nearly two months, crediting his family's support and a desire for "personal clarity."
  • Bryan encouraged others to seek help, stating that it is "okay to be weak at times and need help," and that he now feels "great, content, [and] whole."
