Zach Bryan speaks out after Oklahoma arrest: ‘Emotions got the best of me’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Country music star Zach Bryan took to social media to confirm that he was arrested after acting “out of line” while interacting with a police officer in Oklahoma.

Bryan, 27, posted a video and tweet to X to give fans some further insight into his arrest, which occurred on Thursday in Craig County.

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol,” Bryan wrote. “Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.”

The singer-songwriter, who lives in Tulsa, was arrested on charges of obstruction of investigation.

He took full responsibility for provoking the arrest saying he was “an idiot” and “should’ve been smarter” about his actions.

In the video, Bryan explained that he had two separate encounters with police this last week while driving. The first occurred when he was pulled over and asked to give his address which he refused, claiming it was a security concern given his notable status.

The officer put Bryan in handcuffs during the first encounter but ultimately let him go after he explained his reason for refusing to give his address, then finally gave it.

The second incident also occurred while Bryan was driving, only this time he was with his private security guard – who was driving close behind Bryan.

Bryan said at one point his security guard was pulled over so he pulled over alongside him but became agitated when the interaction between the officer and his security guard took a while.

“I’m just sitting there, waiting on him. Ten to 15 minutes goes by and I get out of the car and I’m like ‘Man, why is this – what is taking so long?’” Bryan said in his video.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Bryan said he was asked to return to his vehicle he resisted which led the officer to threaten to take Bryan to jail. The interaction clearly upset the country music star who said he got to “lippy” with the officer.

“In reality, they were just doing their jobs. I was upset,” Bryan said.

After questioning the police officer’s authority and using vulgar language, Bryan was taken to jail for a few hours.

Bryan said he ultimately apologised to the officer for his actions and shook hands with him at the end of the night.

After the entire ordeal, Bryan’s mug shot circulated online which partially inspired him to make the post and video explaining to fans what happened.

“I was an idiot today. And my decisions do not reflect who I was as a person. I should’ve been smarter about it,” Bryan said. “It won’t happen again.”