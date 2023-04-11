Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Country star Zach Bryan has voiced his support for the transgender community amid the transphobic backlash against Bud Light’s campaign with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Last week, veteran country artist Travis Tritt announced that he would be removing Anheuser-Busch products from his rider over the company’s partnership with Mulvaney.

Scores of videos have been shared on social media showing conservative consumers pouring away drinks owned by the company, including Budweiser and Michelob, or smashing them up.

In a tweet shared Tuesday (11 April), Bryan used Tritt’s own lyrics against him to defend the transgender community.

“I mean no disrespect towards anyone specifically, I don’t even mind @Travistritt,” the 27-year-old artist wrote.

“I just think insulting transgender people is completely wrong because we live in a country where we can all just be who we want to be. It’s a great day to be alive I thought.”

His last sentence is a reference to Tritt’s 2000 single “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive.”

Travis Tritt (left) and Zach Bryan (Getty Images)

Tritt’s pledge came after fellow Republican musician Kid Rock posted a bizarre video of himself shooting three cases of Bud Light with an assault rifle, declaring: “f*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch.”

During the latest episode of his Sirius XM show, Howard Stern condemned Rock, saying: “I wish I could call Kid Rock and have him come on the show and just tell me, ‘Why are you so upset about this? How is it hurtful?’ I don’t know why he got so upset.

“Kid Rock, I know him. He’s got a great life. He transitioned from some kid in Michigan to a rock superstar! I’m really dumbfounded by why someone would care so much that they would blow up a can of Bud Light and say, ‘F*** Anheuser-Busch.’ I don’t get it.”

He then read out Tritt’s statement, adding: “I would like to interview the guy. I’m coming from a place of, ‘Why do you care so much?’”

In a statement responding to the backlash, Anheuser-Busch said: “Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics.

“From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”