The reason why GPs are struggling to recognise signs of ADHD
- An ADHD Taskforce report recommends that all GPs in England receive better training to recognise signs of ADHD, aiming to address extensive waiting lists for diagnosis and care.
- The report highlights that GPs currently have a limited role in ADHD care, unlike other chronic conditions, and should be equipped for initial screening and appropriate referrals.
- The Royal College of General Practitioners supports increased GP involvement but emphasises that any changes require dedicated funding, training, and an integrated system to ensure safe and effective delivery.
- This call for action follows a BBC investigation revealing that many specialist adult ADHD services are ceasing to accept new patients or implementing stricter criteria due to overwhelming demand.
- The Taskforce chair, Professor Anita Thapar, stressed that ADHD is significantly under-recognised and under-treated in England, leading to severe long-term health and social consequences if left unsupported.