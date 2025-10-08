Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How AI can help you with your holiday planning

AI is a useful tool for holiday planning
AI is a useful tool for holiday planning (Getty/iStock)
  • A new report by Abta reveals a significant increase in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for holiday inspiration among travellers.
  • The proportion of people using AI for travel inspiration has doubled in the past 12 months, rising from four per cent to eight per cent.
  • Younger generations are leading this trend, with 18 per cent of 25-34 year-olds and 13 per cent of 18-24 year-olds utilising AI for holiday planning.
  • Despite the growth of AI, traditional methods such as internet searches and recommendations from friends and family remain the most popular ways to research holidays.
  • Travel industry leaders anticipate AI will continue to transform the sector, yet they stress the ongoing importance of human expertise and personal interaction for booking trips.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in