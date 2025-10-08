How AI can help you with your holiday planning
- A new report by Abta reveals a significant increase in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for holiday inspiration among travellers.
- The proportion of people using AI for travel inspiration has doubled in the past 12 months, rising from four per cent to eight per cent.
- Younger generations are leading this trend, with 18 per cent of 25-34 year-olds and 13 per cent of 18-24 year-olds utilising AI for holiday planning.
- Despite the growth of AI, traditional methods such as internet searches and recommendations from friends and family remain the most popular ways to research holidays.
- Travel industry leaders anticipate AI will continue to transform the sector, yet they stress the ongoing importance of human expertise and personal interaction for booking trips.