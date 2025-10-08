Tourists turning to artificial intelligence for holiday inspiration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More holidaymakers are using artificial intelligence (AI) to inspire their next trips away, a new report has found.

AI has made its way into almost every sector, and according to Abta’s latest Holiday Habits report, the travel industry is no exception.

The travel body says that the proportion of people using AI to grab travel inspiration has doubled in the past 12 months, up to eight per cent from four per cent the previous year.

This means AI is now being used to inspire and plan trips by one in 12 people. The survey of 2,001 people also showed that younger generations leading the way in using AI.

The largest age group is 25-34 year-olds, with 18 per cent seeking inspiration via AI, dropping to 13 per cent for 18-24 year-olds. Meanwhile, only three per cent of 55-64 year olds are currently using AI for holiday tips.

However, AI has not taken over just yet when it comes to researching trips away, as internet searches (48 per cent) and recommendations from friends and family (41 per cent) still remain the most common ways to choose where to go.

In fact, people taking more traditional routes, such as looking through holiday brochures, still accounts for 25 per cent.

Abta still predicts that AI will continue to grow when it comes to trip planning.

Mark Tanzer, Abta’s chief executive, said: “The increasing use of AI as a source of holiday inspiration reflects how consumer behaviour is changing – both in travel and other industries.

“For our sector, the challenge is to harness the potential which AI has to support our businesses, while continuing to celebrate and champion the value of the personal touch and expertise which comes with booking with a travel agent or tour operator.”

Holidaymakers have already demonstrated a level of trust in AI platforms and tools for making travel decisions on their behalf. More than two out of five people (43 per cent) in the survey said they would be confident to some degree in letting an AI tool plan their holiday, with this number dropping to just over a third (38 per cent) letting the tool book their trip for them.

Travel industry leaders have also weighed in on the rise of AI, with Steve Heapy stating at Abta’s annual convention in Calvia, Spain, that AI will “continue to become a bigger part of what customers do before they book”.

“We’re all going to have to work harder to justify the margin that we want to earn by demonstrating superior knowledge of the product and providing that anticipation and excitement,” he said, according to PA.

Neil Swanson, UK managing director of tour operator Tui, added that AI will “completely transform” the travel industry, but many travellers will still want to interact with a human travel agent before booking trips.

“That is not going away anytime soon, in my view, because of that group of customers who value that.

“They use the technology a lot of those customers, but they still want to go in and look someone in the eye when they’re booking something.

“They value that trust element.”

Read more: UK citizens overstaying in EU warned they will be ‘automatically detected’