How the record-hot summer is expected to impact Britain’s alcohol
- The UK's record-hot summer led to significantly sweeter apples, grapes, and berries being harvested across orchards and vineyards.
- This increased sugar content in the fruit is expected to result in higher alcohol levels in fermented products like cider and wine.
- Cider producers, such as Celtic Marches, have noted richer, bolder flavours and higher sugar levels in their apple harvests this year.
- While larger producers intend to mitigate alcohol by volume (ABV) to ensure product consistency, smaller craft producers may allow for natural variations.
- The impact of these sweeter harvests on ciders is anticipated from spring or summer next year, with wines likely following later.