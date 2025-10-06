Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How the record-hot summer is expected to impact Britain’s alcohol

  • The UK's record-hot summer led to significantly sweeter apples, grapes, and berries being harvested across orchards and vineyards.
  • This increased sugar content in the fruit is expected to result in higher alcohol levels in fermented products like cider and wine.
  • Cider producers, such as Celtic Marches, have noted richer, bolder flavours and higher sugar levels in their apple harvests this year.
  • While larger producers intend to mitigate alcohol by volume (ABV) to ensure product consistency, smaller craft producers may allow for natural variations.
  • The impact of these sweeter harvests on ciders is anticipated from spring or summer next year, with wines likely following later.
