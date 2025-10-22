Heineken says UK alcohol sales remain strong thanks to these two types of beer
- Heineken reported a 4 per cent year-on-year fall in third-quarter revenues to €8.7 billion (£7.6 billion) due to weakening global beer demand.
- The decline was primarily driven by significant drops in beer sales volumes across North America, South America, and Europe.
- UK consumers defied the wider trend, with sales of Cruzcampo soaring by over 50 per cent and Murphy’s Irish stout experiencing a notable surge.
- The company attributed the challenging environment to "macroeconomic volatility" and weaker consumer sentiment, particularly in the US.
- Heineken cautioned that it expects to sell less beer in 2025 and anticipates profit growth for the year to be towards the lower end of its 4 per cent to 8 per cent forecast.