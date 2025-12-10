Popular TV host reveals impressive Christmas display at new countryside home
- Alex Jones, The One Show host, has unveiled her Christmas decorations at her new countryside home.
- She relocated from London in 2024 with her partner Charlie Thompson and their children after 14 years in the capital.
- The move was driven by a desire for her children to have more space to play and grow up in nature.
- The family purchased a Georgian house in Berkshire, located near John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s former home.
- Jones shared a tour of her festive home on Instagram on Tuesday, showcasing a large bow and two Christmas trees.