Alex Jones unveils stunning Christmas countryside home display

Alex Jones has unveiled her Christmas decorations at her countryside home after relocating from London.

In 2024, The One Show host announced that she, partner Charlie Thompson, and their children left the capital after 14 years as they “wanted the children to have space to play and grow up in nature”.

The presenter told The Times the couple bought a Georgian house in Berkshire, near John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s former home, Tittenhurst Park.

Posting on Instagram on Tuesday (December 9), the 48-year-old gave her fans a tour of her house, decorated for the festive season, which featured a huge bow and two Christmas trees.