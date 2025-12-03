Stacey Dooley reveals very unique Christmas tree with nod to Strictly

Stacey Dooley has shocked fans after unveiling her unusual Christmas tree.

The 38-year-old shared a video of her tree, which is covered in tinsel, spiky baubles, and topped with a disco ball, to her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Monday (1 December).

She said the tree was inspired by her time on Strictly Come Dancing, and revealed the theme for the decorations was “festive disco”.

Fans quickly reacted to the striking tree, which was described by many as “hideous” or “terrible”. One user wrote: “Is that a Christmas tree or weapon of mass destruction?!”

However, some were more appreciative: “It’s giving Diana Ross meets Wham! on steroids and I’m here for it,” said one user.