Alison Hammond reveals reason she told son not to go on Love Island

Alison Hammond has revealed that she told her son "absolutely not” when he asked if he could go on Love Island.

The This Morning presenter appeared on Loose Women on Friday (13 June) where she shared that Aiden, her 20-year-old son, has successfully auditioned for the popular ITV2 dating show in the past.

She said: “I advised him to do it later on. You’ve got to remember he was only 19 at that time. I just think it’s too young.”

Hammond then joked that she turned into “mum of the house” and put her foot down to stop him from participating, before stating that she is happy for him to enter but only when “he has a bit more experience”.