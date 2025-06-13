Alison Hammond on why she told son Aiden not to go on Love Island

Watch as Alison Hammond shares what she told her son Aiden when he asked her if he could go on Love Island.

Appearing on Loose Women on Friday (13 June), the This Morning presenter said that she had to become “the mum of the house” when she told her child, who had successfully auditioned for the ITV show, why he could not participate.

Asked about rumours that her son could be entering the villa, Hammond exclaimed: “Absolutely not!”

She said she believes the 20-year-old is “too young”, before adding: “I just think he can do it when he’s a little bit older with a bit more experience”.