Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

AT&T customers have just days to claim up to $7,500 from settlement

A visitor walks past US multinational telecommunications AT&T logo during the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the telecom industry's biggest annual gathering, in Barcelona on February 26, 2024. The world's biggest mobile phone fair throws open its doors in Barcelona with the sector looking to artificial intelligence to try and reverse declining sales
A visitor walks past US multinational telecommunications AT&T logo during the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the telecom industry's biggest annual gathering, in Barcelona on February 26, 2024. The world's biggest mobile phone fair throws open its doors in Barcelona with the sector looking to artificial intelligence to try and reverse declining sales (PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)
  • The deadline for AT&T customers to claim up to $7,500 from a class action settlement is nearing.
  • The telecommunications company has agreed to pay a total of $177 million after two data breaches last year.
  • The first breach in March 2024 impacted 73 million current and former account holders, with private information such as birth dates and Social Security numbers stolen.
  • A second breach, revealed in July 2024, exposed call records and texts belonging to nearly all AT&T cellular customers from a third-party cloud platform.
  • Customers affected by the breaches can claim up to $7,500, depending on the breach(es) and documented losses, with a deadline to file a claim by November 18, 2025.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in