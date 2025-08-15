How to get your AT&T settlement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millions of AT&T customers could now be eligible for a claim of up to $7,500 each.

In March last year, a vast data breach impacted 73 million current and former account holders. Private information, including birth dates and Social Security numbers, was stolen by hackers and shared in a dataset on the dark web.

Then, in a second strike, which was revealed in July 2024, hackers managed to download massive amounts of AT&T data from a third-party cloud platform.

Call records and texts belonging to “nearly all” AT&T cellular customers were breached, the company said, reported the BBC.

Millions of customers could be eligible for the payouts ( Getty Images )

Lawsuits ensued across the country in both state and federal courts.

On August 4, the company said that they had agreed to a settlement fund in federal court. For the first breach, a $149 million all-cash fund was established to settle the claims, and for the second, a $28 million all-cash payment was made.

According to the settlement website, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas is set to have a final approval hearing on December 3, later this year.

Meanwhile, any AT&T customers can file for compensation in between.

How do I submit a claim?

Those who had their data exposed, from the announcement made in March 2024, are each eligible for up to $5,000 and can make claims for "payment for losses that occurred in 2019, or later," according to the website.

People impacted in the July announcement are eligible for up to $2,500 "for losses that occurred on or after April 14, 2024," the settlement administration said.

To receive the payment, customers must provide documentation showing that the losses they incurred are "fairly traceable" to the AT&T data breaches.

If your data was leaked in both breaches, you may be eligible for up to $7,500.

You would then become what the settlement administration calls a "overlap settlement class member."

The deadline to file a claim is set for November 18, 2025.

You will receive the payment, if successfully claimed, in December at the earliest.

“Please be patient,” the settlement claim site said.

If unsure about whether you qualify, you can call (833) 890-4930 with questions, according to the Kroll Settlement Administration.