How to get nearly £1k simply by switching banks
- Barclays has introduced new cash incentives for customers switching current accounts and transferring ISA savings, with potential total bonuses reaching up to £900.
- New current account customers can receive £200 for switching to a Blue Rewards account or £400 for a Premier account, applicable for switches made between 7 October and 27 November.
- Eligibility for the current account bonus requires opening an account via the Barclays app, completing a full switch with at least two direct debits, and depositing £2,000 or £4,000 within 30 days.
- An additional ISA transfer reward of up to £500 is available for customers moving a minimum of £25,000 into a Barclays cash ISA by 28 November, with the bonus amount tiered based on the transferred sum.
- These offers place Barclays in a competitive market among high street banks, though experts advise consumers to consider overall suitability and not solely focus on headline figures when switching.