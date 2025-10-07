Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How to get nearly £1k simply by switching banks

Customers will need to meet certain qualifying criteria to receive the Barclays cash offers
Customers will need to meet certain qualifying criteria to receive the Barclays cash offers (PA Wire)
  • Barclays has introduced new cash incentives for customers switching current accounts and transferring ISA savings, with potential total bonuses reaching up to £900.
  • New current account customers can receive £200 for switching to a Blue Rewards account or £400 for a Premier account, applicable for switches made between 7 October and 27 November.
  • Eligibility for the current account bonus requires opening an account via the Barclays app, completing a full switch with at least two direct debits, and depositing £2,000 or £4,000 within 30 days.
  • An additional ISA transfer reward of up to £500 is available for customers moving a minimum of £25,000 into a Barclays cash ISA by 28 November, with the bonus amount tiered based on the transferred sum.
  • These offers place Barclays in a competitive market among high street banks, though experts advise consumers to consider overall suitability and not solely focus on headline figures when switching.
